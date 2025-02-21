UAE envoy on the trends reshaping philanthropy

As the US reduces foreign aid and UN institutions consistently fall short of funding targets, the private side of philanthropy is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by three major trends, according to Badr Jafar, the UAE’s special envoy for business and philanthropy.

The first is an unprecedented intergenerational wealth transfer, estimated at $80 trillion globally over the next two decades, with more than $1 trillion shifting hands in the Gulf alone by 2030. The second is a shift toward impact-driven and data-informed giving. The third trend is the rise of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, which allow donors to track the impact of their giving in real time and refine their strategies accordingly.

“Those trends are, in many cases, happening even faster [in the Gulf] than certain other places in the world, because we have a youth bulge” and “digital penetration is very, very high, and the needs are in some respects, also greater,” Jafar said in an interview.

This is reshaping how people donate their wealth and how charities attract the next generation of donors.