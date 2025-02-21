Israel’s missile defense maker proposes system for US shield

Israel Aerospace Industries, one of the country’s biggest defense companies, is positioning its Arrow missile defense system for deployment in the US, responding to President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating the creation of an American defense shield, IAI CEO Boaz Levy told Semafor.

The Arrow system — co-developed with the US Missile Defense Agency — is the backbone of Israel’s air defense against long-range threats. It successfully intercepted hundreds of Iranian missiles in April and October, demonstrating real-world effectiveness.

“We believe President Trump means he needs something Arrow-like, and we see this as an opportunity to work together in America,” Levy said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “We are improving our capabilities, and we have a lot of lessons learned” after the Iranian attacks.

Beyond the US, IAI is open to selling Arrow and other air defense systems to the UAE and potentially other Gulf countries, contingent on normalization agreements and approval from Washington, given its role in developing the technology.