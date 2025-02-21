‘A Trump revolution’: At CPAC, conservatives hope for a global populist movement

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — On Thursday morning, Steve Bannon hosted his War Room podcast live from the Conservative Political Action Conference, with a special prop. A screen behind him showed live footage from the Senate floor, where Trump loyalist and frequent CPAC star Kash Patel was about to be confirmed to lead the FBI. Much less interesting, for the crowd gathered around Bannon in CPAC’s exhibit hall: Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell taking the floor to announce his retirement.

“McConnell and his cartel of consultants had a complete monopoly on the funding of Senate races, and they’ve lost more swing races than they’ve won,” said Caroline Wren, a GOP strategist who worked with 2024 Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake. “What’s his legacy? I don’t think anyone gives a shit.”

CPAC’s transformation into a pro-Trump convention happened many years ago, changing what had been a messy meeting between Republican factions – libertarians and conservatives, war hawks and isolationists – into a celebration of America First nationalism. McConnell stopped coming to the conference after winning a Senate majority in 2014. His major triumphs, of blocking a 2016 Obama appointment to the Supreme Court and speed-running a 2020 Trump appointment, were very old news.

What was new, and exciting for this year’s attendees, was the Trump administration’s rapid deconstruction of the administrative state, a goal older than the 51-year conference. Even more thrilling was the idea of exporting this around the world. Elon Musk, handed a chainsaw by Argentina President Javier Milei, was praised by Republican leaders and foreign politicians for both slashing the government and turning Twitter into a “free speech” hub where liberal media outlets barely mattered.

“We want a Trump revolution in Britain,” said former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who lost her seat in the 2024 Labour landslide and has spent her free time meeting MAGA conservatives. “We want Elon and his nerd army of Musk rats examining the British deep state.”

There was massive applause for a mention of Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he warned Europeans against mass immigration “commissars” censoring free speech. (“I’ll take a standing ovation for a speech I gave already,” Vance joked.)

When McConnell was mentioned at all — or when his priority of support for Ukraine was mentioned — it was as a punchline. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was grateful that McConnell had voted to confirm Patel, and praised Trump for trying to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine on terms that were unpopular in Europe.

“Remember, he wrote The Art of the Deal,” said Johnson. Asked by his Newsmax interviewer whether there might be another Ukraine funding package, he scoffed.

“I think there’s no appetite for that!” he said, over a chorus of boos.