Ukraine skeptics are finally breaking through in the presidential race

President Joe Biden said on Monday that his surprise visit to Kiev should erase “doubt” about America’s “support for Ukraine in the war.” A few hours later, Biden’s predecessor and would-be challenger was second-guessing him.

“I think it's very sad,” Donald Trump said in an interview with Just the News host John Solomon.

Trump was spending the week promoting his own upcoming trip to East Palestine, Ohio, where a Feb. 3 train derailment led to a railroad company burning toxic chemicals. Later the same day, he lamented at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport “that you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help.”

He was adopting the argument that critics of Ukraine funding had made for months: Every dollar spent is one that could have been used in America.

Republicans, whose voters have grown more skeptical about funding Ukraine’s defense, increasingly characterize it as a wasteful, risky, and distracting White House obsession. It’s a perspective that's been spreading from the far right to the center of the party over the last year.

“We have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News after Biden headed to Kiev.

Before Biden’s trip, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul joked that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine would have gotten aid to the state faster if he’d disguised himself as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And on Sunday, Paul’s father, former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul, joined three other former presidential candidates at a D.C. rally to “rage against the war machine.”

In front of the Lincoln Memorial, before a crowd of around 1000 people, activists usually isolated to the political fringes compared the more than $100 billion in weapons and financial aid to Ukraine with stories of homelessness and deprivation at home.

“The president’s preference to go to Kiev instead of East Palestine clearly demonstrates the obtuseness, the moral blindness, of the administration on matters related to the concerns of Americans,” former Ohio Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who ran for president in 2004 and 2008 and spoke from the rally stage, told Semafor. “I consider it a watershed moment.”

Some of what Republicans and the Ukraine-skeptical left say about Biden rhymes with what Democrats said about George H.W. Bush 30 years ago and George W. Bush 20 years ago — that the president’s foreign policy obsessions were distracting from real American needs.

In Kiev, Biden announced another $500 million of security assistance for President Vladimir Zelenskyy’s government; in America, the mayor of the town where the train derailed was condemning Biden for doing this on Presidents’ Day.

"That was the biggest slap in the face," East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway told Fox News on Monday. "That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us. He can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us.”