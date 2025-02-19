Dubai studying ‘railbus’ system in effort to improve public transport

Dubai’s next public transport upgrade might not need to choose between tracks or roads — it’ll do both.

The city is studying a Railbus system, a hybrid mode of transport that blends the speed of rail with the flexibility of road travel. Already in use in parts of Asia and Europe, these “dual-mode” vehicles can switch between dedicated tracks and normal highways, offering a cost-effective alternative to metro expansion. For city planners, it’s a faster and cheaper solution. For commuters, it’s another way to dodge traffic jams.

The Railbus will connect with the Dubai Metro and Tram, but passengers will have to wait to hop on — a launch date hasn’t been set. Feasibility studies alone could take up to two years.