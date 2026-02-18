Events Email Briefings
Chinese consumers spending more on experiences

Feb 18, 2026, 7:56am EST
People walk down a commercial street in Beijing.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Chinese citizens are spending more on experiences, offering a rare bright spot for an economy in the doldrums.

Authorities are grappling with massive debt, persistently high unemployment, and the threat of deflation, while officials have sought unsuccessfully to bolster domestic consumption. Yet data indicates that increasing numbers of Chinese are beginning to spend — they’re just not buying things.

Theme park hotel bookings during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday are double what they were in 2025, and demand for travel involving traditional performances or crafts is also way up, CNBC reported. “What more and more consumers in China clearly will pay for is an emotionally rich journey to a new destination,” the outlet noted.

Prashant Rao
