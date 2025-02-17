Gecko Robotics plans to double UAE footprint

Gecko expanded to the UAE after meeting ADNOC officials at Davos and taking an exploratory trip with Founders Fund, the venture firm backed by Peter Thiel. The company has raised more than $220 million, according to Bloomberg, with investors including Mark Cuban, Y Combinator, the US Innovative Technology Fund, and Founders Fund.

AD

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics. Courtesy of Gecko Robotics

Its work at ADNOC Gas focuses on modernizing asset maintenance, reducing costly shutdowns, and improving operational efficiency. Loosararian said minimizing downtime is crucial for energy firms because a month of lost production, for example, can cost “$30 to $40 million per day.”

Developing robots and software is capital-intensive — which is driving consolidation in the sector, he said. This is why the company plans to raise another round of funding and aims to acquire companies to expand its offerings.

Gecko is betting that combining robotics with proprietary data-gathering sensors and AI-driven analytics gives it an edge. “Most of our IP is in gathering the data,” Loosararian said. “Standalone software companies will begin to die out as a model that’s worked in the past,” and surviving technology firms will have to meld robotics, software, and analytics to thrive, he said.