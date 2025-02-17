Abu Dhabi energy company ADNOC inks $7B+ gas deal with India

ADNOC Gas has secured a long-term role to help meet India’s growing demand for liquefied natural gas.

The Abu Dhabi-based producer signed a 14-year deal with Indian Oil Corp. for up to 1.2 million tons annually, valued between $7 billion and $9 billion. Deliveries will begin in 2026.

India’s LNG demand is expected to more than double by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. The surge is driven by rising gas consumption across industries, transport, and refineries. With India aiming to boost gas in its energy mix, Gulf producers who are expanding production like Oman, Qatar, and the UAE are well-positioned to meet its needs.

ADNOC Gas has already pre-sold most of the output from its upcoming Ruwais LNG plant, which will double its production capacity when it comes online in 2028. Meanwhile, ADNOC Logistics & Services, its shipping division, recently secured $2.1 billion in financing to expand its fleet and support exports.