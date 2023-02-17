Nikki Haley's audition for GOP savior

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

EXETER, N.H. — Nikki Haley asked for one more question, and Ed Privé didn’t have one. The 72-year old Vietnam veteran just wanted to say that he’d supported Donald Trump, but he and the 200 other people at her first town hall needed to get behind Haley.

“I campaigned for Trump, twice, in the freezing rain,” Privé told Semafor, as the candidate posed for selfies and autographed books and lawn signs. “But we need people like her to take us to the future.”

Haley’s campaign trail debut — a launch rally in Charleston, the Exeter event, and a few TV interviews — has only slowly started to reveal her agenda, and where it diverges from Trump’s.

The first voters who saw her in South Carolina and New Hampshire were less interested in that than in her potential appeal to people who’d stopped voting Republican. Retired Gen. Don Bolduc, who’d claimed that the 2020 election was stolen, then lost his 2022 U.S. Senate race by 10 points, hinted at that when he introduced the candidate. Haley, he said, could even appeal to voters who rejected his own campaign.

“We need a new face, and we need new blood,” said David Pendleton, a 56-year old attorney who, like Privé, had supported Trump. “And I think it’s about time we had a woman president.”

Haley’s introductory speaker in Charleston, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, fit the same mold as Bolduc. He pushed the Trump administration to declare “Marshall Law [sic]” after the 2020 election, in text messages obtained by the Jan. 6th committee. Then he’d moved on, deciding that the GOP needed “new leadership” at the top of its ticket, and that Trump could ride into the sunset.

In Exeter, Haley distinguished herself from Trump on one issue: American military support for Ukraine. “This is about a war on freedom, and it's a war we have to win,” she told one voter. “If Russia takes Ukraine, they’ve said Poland and the Baltics are next, and we're looking at a world war. And if Russia wins, you can bet China's gonna take Taiwan, Iran’s gonna get the bomb.”

It was the only stance Haley took that set her apart from most GOP primary voters; she opposed a “blank check” for war funding, but didn’t say how much was too much. She left no other room between herself and other potential candidates, calling for an end to congressional earmarks and endorsing the “parental rights” bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year, even suggesting that the legislation’s only problem was that it might have been a little meek.

“They're trying to talk about gender in schools,” she said. “There was all this talk about the Florida bill, the ‘don’t say gay’ bill. Basically, what it said was, you shouldn't be able to talk about gender before third grade. I'm sorry, I don't think that goes far enough. When I was in school, you didn't have sex ed until seventh grade.”