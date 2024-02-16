Why investors are betting big on geologic hydrogen

Hydrogen is a kind of magic key in the energy transition, a fuel that could replace hard-to-electrify molecules combusted by factories and commercial ships and vehicles. But today its rollout is complicated by a basic tension: Existing methods of hydrogen production can be cheap, but have little or no benefit for the climate over traditional fossil fuels, while truly low-carbon hydrogen is very expensive. Over the next decade, as regulators ramp up pressure on industrial energy users to decarbonize, more will be willing to pay a premium for verifiably clean hydrogen. Businesses that can produce it cheaply will be in position to pocket a windfall — hence the big bet on Koloma.

The company is the most well-funded of a small cohort of startups chasing a natural resource that until now has had no commercial value. Geologists believe subsurface hydrogen is extremely abundant: According to the U.S. Geological Survey, if just 2% of estimated global underground hydrogen reserves could be tapped, it would be thousands of times more than the projected 2050 demand for low-carbon hydrogen in a net-zero world. Hydrogen deposits also appear to be widely distributed, with evidence found in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Hydrogen is a tiny molecule, so trapping it isn’t easy. But a completed hydrogen well would have virtually none of the land use, water, or energy demands that significantly complicate and raise the costs of other forms of hydrogen production.

In an interview, Koloma co-founder (and former NASCAR racer) Paul Harraka said the company sees itself as a technology purveyor more than a mining company per se, using its newly-raised capital to expand its Ohio labs and refine its inventions, which are essentially the picks and shovels that other companies might use for hydrogen mining. That business model sounded lucrative to storied Bay Area venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, which led the fundraising round.

“If these guys have the technology to find and extract geologic hydrogen, it’s going to be a huge, huge deal,” Samir Kaul, Khosla’s managing director, told Semafor.

Geologic hydrogen mining can produce greenhouse gas emissions, since there is often methane trapped in the same reservoirs that can leak out. But its carbon footprint is close to zero, making it potentially the most climate-friendly flavor of hydrogen available. A Wood Mackenzie report this week argued that the global hydrogen market is poised to split, with greener forms commanding a premium and flowing mainly to Europe, where demand will be highest.

Kaul said the size of Koloma’s fundraising round gives the company a considerable leg up over its competitors such as Natural Hydrogen Energy, which drilled the first U.S. hydrogen well in 2019. But Harraka said it’s too soon to say when commercial-scale hydrogen mining will happen, and that in the industry’s early days, costs will still be high. That means there’s a risk that by the time geologic hydrogen production is up and running, renewable electricity-based hydrogen — which can be situated anywhere with decent wind or sunshine — will be much more cost-competitive. Kaul is happy to take that chance: “The market size is so big that it’s okay to wait a little bit.”