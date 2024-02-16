Trump ordered to pay more than $350 million in NY civil fraud case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump must pay nearly $355 million in damages, a judge ruled Friday. He and his sons were also barred from serving in top roles at the company for the next three years.

The months-long trial, the result of a multi-year investigation into the Trump family’s businesses, examined whether the Trump Organization defrauded banks and insurance companies by exaggerating its wealth and assets. Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were each ordered to pay $4 million after being found liable on multiple counts of fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case, sought $370 million in damages and to bar Trump from doing business in the state.

Judge Arthur Engoron previously ruled that Trump and his co-defendants committed “persistent and repeated” fraud before the bench trial began. The proceedings were to determine how much the organization would have to pay in damages.