Spain approves paid menstrual leave, joining short list of countries offering time off for periods

Spain passed a law permitting three to five days of paid menstrual leave for people suffering from painful periods, becoming the first European country to pass such legislation.

The move, which will be state-funded, was part of a wide-ranging reproductive rights package that will also allow anyone 16 or older to access abortions or change the gender listed on their identity documents. Irene Montero, Spain's equality minister, said the move was “a historic day of progress in feminist rights.”

Spain now joins a short list of countries that offer sick leave, some paid, during menstrual cycles. Here’s a look at other laws around the world.