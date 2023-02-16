Seoul scraps women-only parking spots in latest gender policy U-turn

Seoul plans to convert the women-only spaces — demarcated with pink paint and a stick-figure image of a woman in a skirt — to family priority spaces from March, to be used by anyone regardless of gender.

The dedicated spots are generally closer to the entrance of buildings, usually brightly-lit in underground garages. They were implemented in 2009 after a series of violent crimes targeting women, often in basement car parks.

As of 2021, city data shows that more than two-thirds of violent crime in parking lots are sexual crimes, including rape and sexual harassment, the BBC reports.

The spaces have become a source of controversy with some South Koreans viewing them as discriminatory towards men. Men, however, seem to use the spaces with relative frequency, according to Bloomberg.

Other critics have pointed to the larger size of the spaces, which could perpetuate the stereotype that women are poor drivers.