A big US natural gas terminal is finally reopening – if anyone wants it

A tanker owned by BP was the first to depart from the Freeport LNG terminal since is exploded eight months ago. REUTERS/Arathy Somasekhar

A key piece of infrastructure in the global natural gas market that has been offline since last summer is firing up again, poised to push electricity and heating prices down in Europe, and up in the U.S.

The Freeport terminal, on the Gulf coast outside Houston, is responsible for about one-fifth of U.S. liquified natural gas export capacity. It shut down last summer after an explosion, which sent a shockwave through the global gas market at a time when the war in Ukraine had the global economy desperate for non-Russian sources of energy.

Terminal operators had hoped for a windfall once it reopened. But the dynamics of the energy market have shifted, and Freeport may not be as vital as it once was. Its biggest potential clients in Europe and Asia are less frantic than last year, moving quickly to reduce their reliance on gas.

The terminal’s position spotlights the fast-shifting dynamics of the global energy sector, and what happens with Freeport in the coming months will likely influence investment decisions in the newest generation of U.S. LNG terminals, which could be the last best hope for fossil fuels — or a multibillion dollar string of stranded assets.