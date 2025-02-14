Saudi Arabia and the UAE vie to become Ukraine peace summit destinations

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are positioning themselves to host talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war as US President Donald Trump pushes for a resolution.

Trump has signaled Saudi Arabia as a likely venue to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing both leaders’ strong ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “We know the crown prince, and I think it’d be a very good place to be,” Trump said.

The UAE — which has brokered several prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine — has pitched itself as the host for a potential peace summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Reuters reported. Riyadh has also facilitated prisoner swaps, with the crown prince playing an “instrumental” role in securing the release of American detainee Marc Fogel from Russia, according to the US special envoy to the Middle East.

AD

While the Gulf is eager to engage in Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, they are pushing back against his Gaza plans. This week, Saudi state media attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the kingdom has “a lot of territory” and should host a Palestinian state.