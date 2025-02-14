Musk’s Boring Company plans to build tunnel system in Dubai

Of all the companies Elon Musk oversees, The Boring Company makes the fewest headlines.

But during his appearance at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, he put it in the spotlight. The Boring Company, which operates a tunnel network in Las Vegas using autonomous electric vehicles, plans to build a similar system in Dubai. The pilot phase will have 11 stations, moving up to 20,000 passengers per hour at speeds of up to 160 kph.

“It’s going to seem so obvious in retrospect, but until you actually do it, you don’t know. It’s going to be great,” Musk said. “You just wormhole from one part of the city, boom, and you’re out in another spot.”

Dubai and other Gulf cities are exploring all options to ease traffic congestion, from rail to passenger drones. Tunnels are the next frontier, but not everyone is convinced. It’s “a bunch of Teslas running in asphalted metro tunnels and stations,” a transport consultant told The National. “Why not build an underground metro instead?”