Trump-EU tariff spat could put a key climate policy on the negotiating table

Trump is used to leveraging liquified natural gas exports as a cudgel in foreign policy and trade negotiations: Ukraine, India, Japan, and Taiwan are among the countries committing to buy more US LNG in the hope of staying on Trump’s good side. In Europe, where gas prices are the highest they’ve been in years and Russian pipelines seem unlikely to reopen anytime soon, greater imports from the US are likely no matter what Trump does. The question is what emissions standard those imports will be held to — and how European leaders will balance the trade-offs between placating Trump, keeping energy affordable, and fighting climate change.

Starting in May, EU gas importers will need to report on their products’ methane intensity, meaning they’ll need to collect emissions data from their trading partners overseas. By 2027, imports that don’t meet a tight methane standard will face additional fees. EU officials have said there are no plans to exempt US gas from the methane rules (or, for that matter, from a set of broader carbon import tariffs that kick in next year).

But a high-stakes debate is now underway about how exactly the methane rules will be applied. EU officials, in consultation with European gas companies, are hashing out a new methane emissions trading market that would allow high-methane gas to be labeled low-methane by buying a certificate from low-emissions producers somewhere else in the producing country, effectively separating the physical gas molecules from their emissions profile. This would ensure that sufficient US gas is able to reach European consumers at a reasonable price, and direct some cash back to US gas companies that have already invested in methane reduction measures.

“The less volumes we have that are able to meet the [methane] requirements, the higher the premium [for low-methane gas] will be, so there’s a clear link to affordability, and that’s front and center these days in Europe,” said Gunnar Steck, executive advisor to the trade group Eurogas.

The problem, some industry experts say, is that this so-called “book and claim” system only targets the lowest-hanging fruit of methane emissions, rewarding the cheapest and easiest cuts that probably would have happened no matter what, and letting everyone else off the hook.

“An unrestricted book-and-claim system fundamentally undermines the intent of the regulation, effectively nullifying what is currently the most robust and only international methane regulation in existence,” said Carlos Garcia, strategic business development manager at the environmental commodities trading firm STX Group. Garcia, in collaboration with the US research and advocacy group Clean Air Task Force (CATF), is advocating instead for a system in which emissions trading is still allowed, but only between producers within the same region or that are physically connected by pipelines. That would ensure the methane rules still have an effect on driving down overall emissions, but without causing prices to spike.

The final design of Europe’s methane market is still under discussion — so there’s plenty of opportunity for it to be a bargaining chip in tariff negotiations.