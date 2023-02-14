Turkey is ending rescue efforts. What happens to the survivors?

The United Nations estimated that more than five million people in Syria may be left homeless.

In Syria’s Idlib region and the western countryside of Aleppo, Oubadah Alwan, a White Helmets volunteer, told Semafor that at least 40,000 families are now homeless. Alwan said that while emergency tents have been erected in schools, more shelter is needed.

At least 28,000 homeless people have been evacuated out of the earthquake zones so far in Turkey, according to officials.

In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the first earthquake, hundreds of Syrian refugees — already suffering from the atrocities of a 12-year civil war — have been displaced and are living out of shelters made of cardboard and plastic sheets, Reuters reported.

Turkish energy company Karadeniz Holding said that it would send two humanitarian aid ships to the southern province of Hatay, to house 1,500 survivors each. The ships would include accommodation, fridges, TVs and heating.

Qatar said it will also ship "portacabins" and mobile homes used to house World Cup fans to Southern Turkey, and pledged 10,000 more mobile housing units to the country. Meanwhile, Swedish furniture brand Ikea has also sent 5,000 flatpack shelters to the country.

Tents and temporary settlements are being erected by Turkey in stadiums, parks, destroyed city centers, and fields — while summer beach resort owners outside affected areas are opening up their hotels to accommodate survivors. Thousands of rooms in hotels across Turkey were allocated for evacuees, officials told Reuters.

REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Large families crowded into white tents at camps set up by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, told NPR that there wasn't enough food, water, heat, and gas.