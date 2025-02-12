Events Newsletters
Hope is the most sought-after trait in leaders, Gallup survey finds

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Feb 12, 2025, 8:23am EST
gulfMiddle East
US President Donald Trump and Jordan’s King Abdullah shake hands, after their meeting, at the White House in Washington, February 2025.
US President Donald Trump and Jordan’s King Abdullah. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
The News

The world’s followers have spoken: They seek hope from their leaders. This is according to Gallup’s Global Leadership Report, which surveyed people from 52 countries and was released at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, where political and business elites are mingling this week.

The survey found that hope is the dominant quality followers seek in leaders, followed by trust. Countries with younger populations, such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt, placed a greater emphasis on hope, with followers seeking attributes like inspiration and vision to shape their economies and societies.

A chart showing a Gallup survey asking people what followers want from leaders, with hope leading over trust.

Who people look to for leadership varies. In the expat-heavy, work-driven UAE, half of the respondents identified a workplace manager as their most influential figure, the third highest globally after China and Germany. This compares to a third of respondents in Saudi and the US, where leadership influence is more evenly distributed among workplace, political, and religious figures.

