Hope is the most sought-after trait in leaders, Gallup survey finds

The world’s followers have spoken: They seek hope from their leaders. This is according to Gallup’s Global Leadership Report, which surveyed people from 52 countries and was released at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, where political and business elites are mingling this week.

The survey found that hope is the dominant quality followers seek in leaders, followed by trust. Countries with younger populations, such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt, placed a greater emphasis on hope, with followers seeking attributes like inspiration and vision to shape their economies and societies.

Who people look to for leadership varies. In the expat-heavy, work-driven UAE, half of the respondents identified a workplace manager as their most influential figure, the third highest globally after China and Germany. This compares to a third of respondents in Saudi and the US, where leadership influence is more evenly distributed among workplace, political, and religious figures.