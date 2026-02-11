Gulf states may boost education grants to needy countries

As aid budgets come under pressure in the US and Europe, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is betting on the Gulf to help in its next funding drive. Laura Frigenti, the organization’s chief executive officer, told Semafor she expects Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to boost donations, and for Kuwait to back the 24-year-old Washington-based organization for the first time, as it aims to raise $5 billion over the next five years.

GPE is responding to shifts in the global development finance landscape, most notably the Trump administration’s closing of USAID and a critical shortfall in UN contributions. The organization works on programs in lower-income countries and aims to reach nearly 750 million children in 96 territories. In addition to grants, it plans to help recipient countries borrow around $10 billion for education programs by 2030 by tapping into private financing.