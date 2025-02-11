Doctors split over prescribing weight-loss drugs for children

A storm is brewing over whether to prescribe weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy to children, with physicians divided on the issue.

Obesity rates have tripled worldwide since 1975, costing health services trillions, with childhood obesity growing even faster.

GLP-1 drugs have proven very successful in reducing adult obesity and are now a roughly $50 billion global market. But none has been approved for children under 12 — although trials are underway — and health professionals are divided over whether the drugs should be given.

“Is it the right way to go to medicalise very young children with drugs?,” one doctor asked the Financial Times, although he cautiously thought the benefits outweighed the risks.