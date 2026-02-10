Dubai-based telecom VEON chases frontier market riches

VEON, the Nasdaq-listed telecom and digital services operator, aspires to be the Berkshire Hathaway of frontier markets, its chief executive officer said in an interview.

Run from Dubai, VEON operates in countries with fast-growing, underserved populations — including Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan — and reaches around 200 million customers in markets where revenue per user can be less than $3 a month. The company projects annual revenue of around $4.4 billion, with roughly 80% coming from core telecommunications and 20% from digital services such as banking, entertainment, ride-hailing services, and other platforms.

That digital slice is expanding quickly and could reach 50% of revenue in three years, giving CEO Kaan Terzioglu the confidence to make the comparison to the world’s most successful conglomerate.

“We will eventually become a consumer and enterprise services company, which happens to have a telecom license,” Terzioglu said in an interview. “There are very few opportunities for Western investors to participate in the growth opportunity of frontier markets. We are very proud to be … the Berkshire Hathaway of frontier markets.”