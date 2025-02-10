Events Newsletters
UAE to unlock employee savings for investment

Melissa Hancock
Feb 10, 2025, 10:09am EST
gulfMiddle East
The News

The mandatory employee retirement savings held as cash on UAE companies’ books may soon be funneled into more profitable, and riskier, investments.

Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Lunate’s newly launched Ghaf Benefits Scheme will allow companies to transfer these savings into a selection of six investment funds — a game-changer for the UAE’s 85% expat population, who were previously barred from investing these funds in stocks and other assets. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ — whose portfolio includes Etihad Airways and logistics firm Aramex — is considering adopting the program for potentially tens of thousands of employees.

Lunate executives expect the UAE’s market for employer-sponsored savings to expand rapidly from a small base.

