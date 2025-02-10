UAE to unlock employee savings for investment

The mandatory employee retirement savings held as cash on UAE companies’ books may soon be funneled into more profitable, and riskier, investments.

Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Lunate’s newly launched Ghaf Benefits Scheme will allow companies to transfer these savings into a selection of six investment funds — a game-changer for the UAE’s 85% expat population, who were previously barred from investing these funds in stocks and other assets. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ — whose portfolio includes Etihad Airways and logistics firm Aramex — is considering adopting the program for potentially tens of thousands of employees.

Lunate executives expect the UAE’s market for employer-sponsored savings to expand rapidly from a small base.