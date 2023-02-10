Sri Lanka says it will decriminalize same-sex relationships

On Twitter, the Sri Lanka Campaign, a peace and justice organization, called the move a “vital” first step, but noted there’s a long way still to go.

The country promised in 2017 that it would reassess its ban on homosexuality, following criticism from the United Nations, after previously resisting calls to update its penal code.

The governments of several Western countries, including Canada, Norway, and the U.S., recently urged Sri Lanka to follow through on its pledge.

The government "will support" the private member's bill in "decriminalising same-sex relationships," said Foreign Minister Ali Sabri, according to The Morning. "We are, however, not legalising same-sex marriages. But, we would decriminalise it. I think that there is a lot of consensus for that, so let that come to Parliament.”

Laws banning homosexuality are a legacy of British colonialism: Around two thirds of the countries where same-sex relationships are deemed illegal were previously under some form of British rule, the BBC reports.