How offshore wind can get its groove back

Offshore wind has a chance for a reset, both because of actions executives are taking to stem their losses, and because of improving market conditions.

Building offshore wind farms is expensive and slow, and every company in the business has faced the same basic problem: Contracts signed a couple of years ago — either for the installation of hardware, or for the delivery of electrons to the grid — no longer reflected manufacturers’ and project developers’ real costs, thanks to rising costs and supply chain disruptions. Margins evaporated, and companies like Orsted decided it was better to eat government fees for canceling projects than to forge ahead with no profit.

That imbalance is starting to even out. For one, the environment is improving. Interest rates may fall this year, particularly important for offshore wind, because companies often borrow to make huge upfront capital expenditures. Governments are also beginning to reset their expectations. At an auction in January, New York agreed to pay higher prices for offshore wind power, drawing big developers like Equinor back into the game. The U.K. plans to boost its subsidies for the sector by two-thirds. Manufacturers, too, are setting higher prices and passing more of their costs on to developers. Vestas managed to ride that strategy to a profit and still book its highest-ever quarter for new orders. Globally, 25 gigawatts of offshore wind projects are expected to start construction in 2024, according to Rystad Energy, almost double that of 2023.

Companies are also resetting their own expectations, and getting a handle on spending. Orsted’s strategy for recovery involves retreating from several years of speedy growth. The company suspended its dividend payments, halved its planned investments, and lowered its total renewables installation target for 2030 from 50 to 38 gigawatts. It also plans to call off potential projects in Norway, Spain, and Portugal. But CEO Mads Nipper said the company was still keen to pursue projects in the U.S., particularly for those with low upfront costs and with power delivery contracts that protect the company from inflation. Orsted clearly thinks that moving early into the nascent U.S. market will ultimately be worth a few years of instability.

For equipment manufacturers like Vestas, the most important step is to clear out the backlog of old, badly-priced contracts to better reflect higher costs for steel and other raw materials. Deutsche Bank analysts downgraded Vestas stock from “buy” to “hold” in a research note last week, in large part because the company remains weighed down by a backlog that will take at least another six months to clear out. There’s not much manufacturers can do to avoid those losses except try for better terms in new contracts, said Samantha Woodworth, senior wind analyst at Wood Mackenzie: “Unfortunately, this is going to be a bitter pill for them to swallow.”

And it’s going to take a few years to go down: Siemens doesn’t expect its offshore wind division to turn a profit until 2026.