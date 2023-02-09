Watch: Hungary's Viktor Orbán didn't clap for Zelenskyy at EU summit

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a photo op with European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday, most of the prime ministers and chancellors clapped as he approached, video shows.

One leader who didn't give Zelenskyy a warm welcome? Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The video quickly circulated on social media Thursday, showing Orbán was the among the few in the group of leaders who did not clap for Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian president is in Brussels meeting with the EU's 27 heads of government to push for more aid in the war against Russia.

Another angle shows a couple of other leaders also didn't clap, though Orbán's refusal to applaud reflected a larger point of tension between him and Zelenskyy.