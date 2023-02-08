Inside the transatlantic climate arms race

There are important limits on what the EU can achieve in combating the IRA, and the bloc’s long-standing division between nationalism and cooperation will complicate any cohesive countermeasures.

Europe’s “Green Deal Industrial Plan” aims to relax rules for how individual countries allocate grants or tax breaks to the private sector. That’s well and good for rich countries like Germany and France. But it doesn’t do much for their more cash-strapped neighbors. Italy and others have asked for any relaxation of state aid rules to be matched by new bloc-level funding, which Germany in particular has opposed.

Another narrower problem has to do with hydrogen. This gas, if produced using low-carbon electricity, is a key ingredient for cutting emissions from factories, and an essential puzzle piece for Europe’s climate strategy. But the IRA’s tax breaks for low-carbon hydrogen are among the most generous for anything in the legislation, and could cut its cost of production in half. Europe’s proposed subsidy is weaker, leaving the U.S. as the more attractive investment destination, said Philipp Jäger, an economist at the Jacques Delors Centre, a Berlin think tank.

Ultimately the EU’s biggest disadvantage has nothing to do with the IRA. The high cost of energy was already driving manufacturers to the U.S. before the IRA was passed. Europe is racing to insulate itself from fossil fuel-price volatility by diversifying its suppliers and building more renewables. But energy has always been relatively expensive on the continent, and that seems unlikely to change. High energy costs are one reason the EU already lags behind the U.S. in battery production.