Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

UAE bets big on French AI with billions of investments

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Feb 7, 2025, 7:53am EST
gulftechEurope
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Emmanuel Macron of France
Courtesy of Emirates News Agency
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The UAE plans to invest up to $50 billion in France’s artificial intelligence sector, including the development of a massive data center and a dedicated AI campus.

The facility, set to become Europe’s largest AI hub with 1 gigawatt of capacity, is part of a broader AI collaboration agreement reached between French President Emmanuel Macron and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Paris.

Abu Dhabi is spreading its bets in the global AI race. MGX, backed by Mubadala and G42, is participating — alongside OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank — in the $500 billion Stargate project announced by US President Donald Trump last month. In April, Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in Abu Dhabi’s G42, viewing the company as a key partner in expanding its Azure data center business.

AD

Other Gulf countries are also making moves, leveraging ample energy, capital, and land: Google Cloud and Saudi’s Public Investment Fund agreed in October to develop an AI hub in Dammam.

AD
AD