DOGE protesters to Democrats: ‘Do something!’

Hundreds of protesters crowded below the Department of Labor’s steps on Wednesday, summoned by Democrats, the AFL-CIO and alerts they’d seen online. “It’s on Constitution,” said a volunteer in a purple ACLU vest, redirecting a man who was carrying his “THIS IS A COUP” sign in the wrong direction.

By 3:30 p.m., the sidewalk below the stairs was full. From there, the speakers — from Congress, from labor, from the agencies being hollowed out — were barely audible.

“They don’t want anyone who’s not a white man to have a fair chance to succeed in this world,” said Emily Martin, the chief program officer at the Women’s Law Center.

AD

“What’s the plan?” shouted one protester through a green knit balaclava.

“This is a government, right now by the billionaires, for the billionaires, and we will not allow it to stand!” declared Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

“Do your job!” shouted another protester, 20 feet from Markey’s megaphone. “Go back to work!”

Direct actions against the new Trump administration, in Washington and Democratic-voting state capitals, were smaller than the first protests against his first term. They impeded the work of DOGE only once: A “kickoff meeting” between Elon Musk and DOL employees at the Frances Perkins Building was moved from in-person to virtual.

“Obviously, the speed is surprising,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler told Semafor. “The blatant disregard for the norms that they’re trampling on, things that could potentially be illegal — it’s sort of like, ask for forgiveness instead of permission.”

AD

The rally broke up at 4:30 p.m., with no sign of Musk. Timothy Snyder’s book “On Tyranny,” published weeks into the first Trump administration, was left behind on the platform where organizers had placed their amplifiers.