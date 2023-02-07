Will Democrats putting South Carolina first kneecap the left?

REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Democrats pushed South Carolina to the front of their primary calendar on Saturday, ending Iowa’s first-state status for at least four years. At their winter meeting in Philadelphia, members of the Democratic National Committee said that the new schedule — South Carolina on Feb. 3, then New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6 — would give non-white voters the clout they deserved.

“We wanted a calendar that would reflect who our party is now, and not who it was back then,” said Leah D. Daughtry, an at-large DNC member, arguing for the change on Saturday. “This is about acknowledging that Black and Latino voters are the committed base of our party and deserve to have a say in the crafting of who our nominee is.”

Progressives suspect another reason for the change. Nina Turner, who co-chaired the 2020 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and campaigned throughout South Carolina, told Semafor that the new calendar would “rig it from the beginning,” narrowing the path for any progressive candidate by giving the first vote to a state with rock-bottom union density and a more conservative Democratic electorate than Iowa.

“There is only one reason why they changed that, and that is to make sure that there's a higher hurdle for progressive candidates to jump,” said Turner. “There are plenty of states with diverse electorates that they could select to be the first. But they pick South Carolina, deliberately, to try to thwart the chances of any progressive candidate… it’s not in service to Black voters, it’s in service to artificially creating momentum for their status-quo candidates.”

Democrats had other stated reasons for demoting Iowa, whose complicated caucus system had kicked off presidential primary voting since 1976. The 2016 contest between Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley ended with a razor-thin, contested Clinton win, angering progressives who believed that Sanders had won the popular vote but lost the delegate count that favors rural precincts.

The 2020 contest was a worse debacle, thanks to a results app that didn’t work on caucus night, sending candidates into New Hampshire without a clear Iowa winner. Sanders claimed victory in the raw popular vote; future Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg won the delegate count by less than one-tenth of a percentage point.

That supercharged the effort to demote Iowa, already driven by critics who wanted a more racially diverse state to vote first, against defenders who celebrated its role in electing the first Black president. As white voters without college degrees left the party, the Iowa electorate became more friendly to progressive candidates and ideas — a factor that Democrats worried about more quietly.

“Iowa’s always been a progressive place,” said Pete D'Alessandro, an Iowa strategist who ran the 2016 caucus campaign for Sanders and advised him in 2020. “In a four- or five-way race, you knew that between a quarter and 30% of voters were progressive, and that would mean you’re competing to win.”

According to the 2020 entrance poll of caucus-goers, 53% of Democrats who participated had obtained at least a four-year college degree, compared to 40% of primary voters in South Carolina. Just half of the first-in-south primary electorate considered itself “liberal,” compared to 68% of caucus-goers in Iowa.

At Saturday’s meeting, South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson defended the new calendar, saying that critics who expected his state to vote as a monolith for whatever candidate the party establishment wanted were fooling themselves.

“I suggest to you, ladies and gentlemen, that those people who are making that claim are the very individuals that can't put together a campaign that effectively communicates with the African-American community,” said Robertson.