UAE targets critical minerals deals with US and DRC

Feb 6, 2026, 7:47am EST
A mine in the DRC. Jonny Hogg/File Photo/Reuters.

The UAE signed a series of agreements with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a wide-ranging investment deal with the US, both designed to bolster its position in the global critical minerals supply chain.

The US framework covers mining, processing, recycling, and downstream activities and will see Washington and Abu Dhabi identify and finance projects to close supply chain gaps. The deals with the DRC — the world’s biggest producer of cobalt and a major supplier of copper and other minerals essential for the energy transition — include one on investment cooperation in the mining sector and a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group also agreed to develop and operate a multipurpose terminal at the DRC’s Matadi Port, adding to its presence in nearby Angola and the Republic of Congo.

Dominic Dudley
