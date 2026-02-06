Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

‘No problems’ in UAE, one third of residents say

Feb 6, 2026, 7:50am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People at the beach in Dubai. Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters.

No worries in the Gulf? That’s according to a Gallup survey which asked people in 107 countries what they thought was the world’s most important problem. Some 32% of UAE residents reported “no problems” when asked to rank their top concerns — higher than any other country in the world — with carefree Kuwait and Bahrain ranked second and third.

A chart showing the issues that people around the world see as the biggest problem facing their country.

The Emirates largely shrugged off the economic uncertainty which topped concerns globally. Still, environmental issues loomed large for nearly a fifth of UAE respondents: 19% called the environment a top concern, second only to Denmark. Infrastructure, however, is a bigger concern in the UAE than in any other country in the region. One possible cause: Flooding in 2024 after a major rainstorm was a vivid reminder of just how vulnerable the Gulf is to increasingly dramatic weather events.

Kelsey Warner
AD