Exclusive / US investor aims to raise $100M for Saudi defense VC fund

MASNA Ventures, a firm created by an American entrepreneur, is launching Saudi Arabia’s first defense-focused venture capital fund and aiming to raise at least $100 million from US and Saudi investors.

The fund will back defense technology companies in the US or other allied countries, and help them establish manufacturing operations in Saudi Arabia, co-founder Lucien Zeigler told Semafor.

MASNA’s fund plans to do about 10 deals, initially targeting drone and counter-drone systems, precision-guided munitions, and AI-enabled defense systems, Zeigler said.

The fundraise aims to capitalize on increased defense cooperation between the US and the kingdom, which was named a major non-NATO ally in November when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met President Donald Trump at the White House.