US envoy to present Ukraine peace plan

The Trump administration is set to present a plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week, Bloomberg reported, after months of speculation about how the US president hopes to resolve the conflict.

Trump’s envoy for Russia and Ukraine has previously suggested Ukraine should cede territory Russia currently occupies, and that the US should offer Kyiv security guarantees short of NATO membership. The Kremlin said its contact with Washington has “intensified” recently, although Trump has declined to say whether he has directly spoken with Russia’s Vladimir Putin about Ukraine.

Achieving a settlement will be “a long journey,” a Russia expert at the Council on Foreign Relations argued, and would likely entail a series of negotiated agreements on Ukrainian and European security.