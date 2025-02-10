The challenges facing Saudi’s ambitious tourism plans

Tourism is key to Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels, and its initial attempts are perhaps most visible in Riyadh: The country did not issue non-religious tourist visas until 2019, but they are now relatively easy to obtain online, while an array of sporting or cultural events are parading through the capital — on a trip last July, I attended an e-sports tournament. A new metro system aims to ease congestion in the capital, and an international airport is slated to open in 2030 with designs on being the biggest in the world. The country will host the 2034 men’s soccer World Cup and the 2030 World Expo.

But courting foreign travelers involves more even than these. As Reck pointed out, Saudi “can’t physically get many tourists to its sites,” and to some extent suffers from a chicken-and-egg problem — suppliers are wary of investing until visitors arrive, and tourists are reluctant to visit until enough attractions and accommodations are available. Infrastructure isn’t simply about the metro, but “last-mile” options: When I got off the metro during a January trip to Riyadh, I had to walk on the road to get to a couple of my appointments, because there was no sidewalk. Reck says GetYourGuide is unlikely to establish operations in Saudi Arabia for at least two years.

One challenge that has been overblown, Reck said, is the lack of alcohol in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh began allowing the sale of alcohol to non-Muslim diplomats a year ago, and officials widely believe the kingdom will eventually approve wider distribution of booze — albeit with heavy controls.

“That’s very much a Western fixation,” Reck said, adding, “alcohol is no longer a big deal, because people don’t drink as much anymore.”