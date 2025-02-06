High hopes among Democrats as Buttigieg eyes a Senate bid

Democrats are welcoming Pete Buttigieg to his new home state of Michigan with what looks like an invitation to jump into its Senate race.

Party members in Michigan and D.C. are open to the idea of the former presidential candidate turned transportation secretary running for Senate less than three years after he moved to the Mitten. While Democratic leaders aren’t playing favorites yet in the race to replace Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. — and they may decide not to at all — Buttigieg starts with a statistical advantage that could prove formidable.

In a poll for Blueprint that’s circulating with Michigan politicos this week, Buttigieg was the best-liked potential candidate among likely Democratic primary voters, with 77% viewing him favorably. Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was born and educated in the state, drew favorable views from 72% of the potential primary electorate. No other Democrat came close, and Buttigieg captured 40% in a potential primary.

“He has high name ID. And probably, from his previous run for president, also has got a network of fundraising. I would certainly expect he’d be able to raise a lot of money. So certainly he’d be very strong,” Peters told Semafor.

Buttigieg is also a former mayor of South Bend, Ind., which opens him to likely carpetbagging attacks from his rivals. One Democratic campaign strategist said “I don’t think anyone’s naive about the fact that this could become an issue,” but added that Buttigieg’s goodwill with the party could “mitigate any of the negatives of being a more recent transplant.”

Democrats can’t afford to get it wrong: Michigan is one of Senate Republicans’ top targets in 2026, and Trump won the state last year for the second time in three elections. Buttigieg hasn’t yet decided on the race to replace the retiring Peters, but no matter what he chooses, he’s also likely to stay on the party’s short list for the 2028 presidential race.

On the GOP side of the race, last year’s Senate-bid loser Rep. Mike Rogers is looking at another run. National Republican Senatorial Campaign Chair Tim Scott of South Carolina told Semafor in a recent interview that “Georgia and Michigan are realistic opportunities for us to pick up.”

And Peters made clear that Buttigieg could have stiff competition for the Democratic nomination. There are “a number of strong candidates that could potentially get into the race,” he said, while noting that Buttigieg’s husband Chasten “was born and raised in Michigan and has family connections there.”

“He’s lived in Michigan,” Peters said of Pete Buttigieg. “Obviously he’d still have to address [residency], he’d still have to talk about it. I wouldn’t think that would be a problem.”

Nessel, state senator Mallory McMorrow and Reps. Haley Stevens and Hillary Scholten are all potential Senate candidates. Scholten conspicuously noted last week that “Michigan is the only place I’ve ever called home.”

One former member of Congress from Michigan alluded to tension already emerging over Buttigieg’s recent transplant status, telling Semafor that “there are some potential candidates who are undermining Pete a little by pushing the newcomer narrative.”