US trade deficit widens sharply amid Trump tariff threats

The US trade deficit widened sharply in December, with imports jumping 3.5%, with goods surging particularly from Mexico, Canada, and China, Reuters reported.

The uptick came as businesses braced for the impact of US President Donald Trump’s repeated tariff threats on China, Mexico, and Canada. Mexico and Canada managed to delay a duty hike, but the US has imposed 10% tariffs on goods from China.

“The strength of imports appears largely driven by businesses rushing orders ahead of potential tariffs, a trend unlikely to reverse any time soon given there is still the risk of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada next month,” one economist told Reuters.