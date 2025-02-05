Dubai property developers struggle to meet the demands of ultra-wealthy

Dubai real estate developers are used to catering to the whims of millionaires, but they are now struggling to meet the demands of the truly rich.

Wissam Damaa, founder of property developer Palace Group, was stumped when a buyer requested an entire wall of his sprawling living room be made from a single pane of glass — equivalent in size to some swimming pools, according to Bloomberg’s Zainab Fattah. At 17 meters by 4 meters (55 feet by 13 feet), Damaa wasn’t sure he could source a single pane that size, let alone install it.

Even by Dubai’s extravagant standards, it was a tall order. But after securing special permissions and building an underground room to conceal the wall when retracted, the developer delivered. Such demands are unlikely to subside anytime soon, as the emirate continues to attract wealthy investors and sell properties valued at more than $100 million.