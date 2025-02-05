Democrats move on from MeToo

Other Democrats have stayed quiet about the lawsuit, filed by a two-term state delegate who’s running for re-election this year. In Virginia and D.C., they have been consumed by opposition to the second Trump administration, and by resistance to its decisions to freeze federal spending and push out government employees.

But Helmer brought his case at a moment when allegations of sexual misconduct have lost some of their power to disrupt. Trump won his new term after losing a defamation case against E. Jean Carroll, who had accused him of sexual assault. Old allegations of impropriety against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and new allegations against Pete Hegseth, did not pry off many Republican votes for either man’s cabinet nomination.

“My playbook on these confirmations was to remind people of the Kavanaugh confirmation, and remind people that the #MeToo presumption of guilt is un-American,” said Mike Davis, a conservative attorney whose Article III Project organized tens of thousands of messages in support of the Hegseth confirmation.

Helmer’s experience found Democratic voters feeling differently about last-minute allegations of impropriety. The 12-way race for Virginia’s 11th district had no clear front-runner; Helmer had a spending advantage, thanks to outside groups like the crypto-funded Fairshake PAC, but Subramanyam had the support of Jennifer Wexton, the first Democrat to represent the seat, whose struggle with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s made national news.

But in other races, Democrats have shown signs of #MeToo fatigue. In New York City, Democratic candidates for mayor are girding for the potential candidacy of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned his last office over sexual harassment allegations but now leads in public polls. One of Cuomo’s potential rivals is former city comptroller Scott Stringer, whose 2021 mayoral bid imploded after a former campaign aide accused him of sexual misconduct.

Neither story has loomed large in the race against Mayor Eric Adams – who was himself sued last year by a woman claiming that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. (“Never happened,” Adams said of her allegation.) And the accusations against Stringer were challenged at the time, as progressive allies un-endorsed him.

Four years later, none of his opponents have brought up the allegations in their candidate forums. Reached this week, none of the progressive endorsers who withdrew their support for Stringer in 2021 wanted to comment on the record; leaders of the Working Families Party, which pulled its 2021 support for him, told podcaster Ben Max last week that its endorsement was “open to anyone who is running for mayor.”



