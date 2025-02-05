Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Abu Dhabi hits property sales record

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Feb 5, 2025, 8:26am EST
gulfMiddle East
View from the street of Addax Tower in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Alexander Cornwell/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Abu Dhabi real estate had a record year in 2024, driven by new offerings and improved market access, but the city is still far behind Dubai.

The number of transactions increased 24% year-on-year, with total deal value reaching 96 billion dirhams ($26 billion), according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre. The UAE’s capital has enacted reforms to attract foreign investment, leading to a 125% surge in FDI last year.

A chart showing the value of Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s real estate transactions in billions of dirhams.

Gulf nations are reforming their property markets, aiming to lure global investors and diversify their economies. Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority expects the kingdom’s property market to hit $102 billion by 2029, growing at an annual rate of 8%.

AD
AD