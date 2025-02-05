Abu Dhabi hits property sales record

Abu Dhabi real estate had a record year in 2024, driven by new offerings and improved market access, but the city is still far behind Dubai.

The number of transactions increased 24% year-on-year, with total deal value reaching 96 billion dirhams ($26 billion), according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre. The UAE’s capital has enacted reforms to attract foreign investment, leading to a 125% surge in FDI last year.

Gulf nations are reforming their property markets, aiming to lure global investors and diversify their economies. Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority expects the kingdom’s property market to hit $102 billion by 2029, growing at an annual rate of 8%.