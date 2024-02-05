Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs a leadership ‘reset’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a reset of the country’s government and military leadership is needed, after weeks of rumors that have left Ukraine and its allies uncertain about the future of Kyiv’s leadership.

“A reset, a new beginning is necessary, Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian news outlet Rai News.

Kyiv has reportedly informed the White House that Zelenskyy is planning on firing Ukraine’s popular commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi amid reports of growing tensions and distrust between the pair.

When asked about the rumors, Zelenskyy answered that his planned changes were broader and suggested they would include senior government officials.

“I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person but about the direction of the country’s leadership,” he said.