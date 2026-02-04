Events Email Briefings
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia firm up ties

Feb 4, 2026, 8:11am EST
Turkish President Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters.

Saudi Arabia and Türkiye solidified their increasingly close diplomatic and trade relations this week, with a slew of commitments to coordinate on defense and investment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, his first trip to the kingdom in more than two years.

The two have steadily rebuilt ties that had reached a low ebb in 2017 to 2020, when Ankara sided with Qatar in a regional dispute; the regional rift is now between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and Türkiye again appears to have picked a side.

There was no announcement on a rumored security pact between Ankara and Riyadh, although a joint statement said they would “strengthen and develop their defense relations.” They also agreed to develop a $2 billion solar project in Türkiye — likely to be built by Saudi sovereign wealth fund-backed ACWA Power — and set a goal of nearly doubling the value of bilateral trade to $10 billion over the medium term.

— Matthew Martin

Matthew Martin
