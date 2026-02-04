The controversial Chinese firm in charge of Khaby Lame’s AI avatar

A scandal-plagued Chinese e-commerce firm will operate the commercial arm of the world’s most popular TikToker — and his AI avatar — as part of a nearly $1 billion all-stock deal aimed at replicating China’s massive livestream sales model overseas.

Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-Italian influencer with more than 160 million TikTok followers, became an international sensation for his wordless reactions mocking overly complex viral videos. His clips speak a “global language,” he said in 2021.

Last month, regulatory filings showed his management company struck a $975 million all-stock deal with US-listed Rich Sparkle Holdings, a Hong Kong-based printing and PR firm with only $6 million in annual revenue. The company’s stock surged over 650% in the week after the deal, then crashed 77% over the following week, prompting one veteran short seller to label it “a Chinese stock promotion.” As part of the transaction, Lame is becoming a major shareholder in the company, which has set an audacious target of bringing in $4 billion in annual revenue by an unspecified date.

The firm enlisted with helping Lame test whether China’s massive livestream e-commerce model can be transplanted to Western markets using international celebrities and new AI capabilities is Three Sheep Group, led by “Crazy” Little Brother Yang — the top influencer on Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese sibling.

AD

Three Sheep has previously faced a slew of social media controversies, including a $10 million fine for hawking mooncakes that came from mainland China but were falsely promoted as luxury Hong Kong products. The company only got the green light from Chinese authorities to resume operations in March 2025, and started live-streaming again last month.

Yang, who was China’s fourth-ranked internet celebrity in 2024 by net income, helped turn the country’s stream-based e-commerce sector into a huge moneymaker. Pitching and selling products live on camera while viewers shop in real time, he could garner up to $7 million in sales in a single stream.

Three Sheep, which will exclusively operate Lame’s commercial activities for the next three years, plans to use its “ultimate supply chain” to target the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asian markets, according to a press release. The setup is “designed not merely to monetize attention, but to industrialize it.”