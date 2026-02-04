Events Email Briefings
Qatar signs long-term LNG contracts with Japan and Malaysia

Feb 4, 2026, 8:20am EST
An LNG tanker in Spain. Nacho Doce/Ruters.

QatarEnergy and Japan’s biggest power generator JERA signed a 27-year liquefied natural gas supply contract, as the Gulf country continues to sign up long-term customers for its principal export.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the LNG 2026 conference in Doha and covers up to 3 million tons of LNG a year, starting in 2028. A similar 20-year deal with Malaysia’s Petronas involves 2 million tons a year.

Doha is doubling its LNG production to 160 million tons a year and officials insist that global economic growth — including the expansion of AI data centers — means demand will remain robust, despite the rise of renewable energy. QatarEnergy Chief Executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told the conference: “We are doing our best to… reduce emissions,” but added “It is important for policymakers to be realistic about what can and cannot be delivered.”

Dominic Dudley
