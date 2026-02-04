Dubai taps Musk’s company Boring Co. to ease gridlock

Traffic complaints dominate Dubai small talk — and the city’s ever-expanding public transit networks have yet to put a stop to the habit. The latest idea to ease travel times is the Dubai Loop: a planned underground mass-transit system using Tesla cars traveling along dedicated tunnels. Construction is due to start later this year and officials told AGBI the first phase will be ready in two years.

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s brainchild that has brought a similar network to Las Vegas, will develop the first six kilometers, linking the DIFC financial zone to Dubai Mall at a cost of around $163 million. It is expected to move some 13,000 passengers a day, while the entire project will cover roughly 22 kilometers and aims to serve 30,000 daily commuters. But given Dubai’s public transit system carries more than 2 million people a day, it is unlikely to make a significant dent to above-ground traffic flows.