Exclusive / Gemcorp spins out unit to bridge Africa’s project execution gap

Gemcorp Capital — an emerging markets investor that has deployed more than $9 billion, primarily in Africa — is consolidating some units to create an operating platform focused on executing projects.

The new company, Imbono, will focus on solving a problem that faces investors in Africa and other emerging markets: projects that are financed but never fully delivered, its CEO Marcus Weyll told Semafor.

Headquartered in Dubai, with Angola as its operational hub for Africa, Imbono will execute energy, water, logistics, and food security projects. The company will also look at opportunities in Latin America and Indonesia, in addition to its core African footprint, which includes the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

“Bringing only financing doesn’t actually solve the problem” in countries that have institutional and infrastructure gaps, Weyll said. “Someone has to execute projects to completion,” adding that “70% of projects have cost overruns.”