Oman scales back income tax proposal

Omani authorities are showing some nervousness about their taboo-breaking plan to introduce income tax, with the country’s parliament now suggesting a lower rate and a higher threshold before people start paying.

Under draft proposals sent to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for approval, foreigners will have to earn more than $130,000 before they are taxed, up from a previous $100,000 threshold. The maximum rate has also been slashed from 15% to 5%. Omanis will only pay 5% on global income over $1 million.

Plans for an income tax were first announced in 2020, but the introduction date has been repeatedly postponed and few expect payslips to be docked before 2027.

AD

While corporate taxes are now common around the region, no Gulf government has yet levied income tax, although mandatory social security contributions are common.