Putin is winning Europe’s energy war

SPUTNIK via Reuters

The next phase of Europe’s energy retaliation against Russia will bring more pain to European energy consumers — without much of a toll for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In December, the European Union implemented an embargo on imports of Russian crude oil. On Sunday, the bloc is following up with an embargo on refined petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, and naphtha (a key ingredient of plastic). Russia is the world’s number two exporter of refined products after the U.S.

As with the earlier restrictions, exemptions to the embargo will be allowed for European insurance and shipping companies that deliver the products from Russia to non-EU locations, provided they only deal with shipments that are priced below a certain cap. As of press time Friday, policymakers were still debating the cap. One that is much lower than the market price would choke off global supplies, but the higher the cap, the less damage the embargo deals to Putin’s government.

Whatever the final number, the new embargo is likely to hit European business and consumers hard, given the bloc’s heavy reliance on Russian diesel for passenger and commercial vehicles, and its limited options for alternative sources.

“It’s going to be a lot harder to do,” said Ben Cahill, an energy security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. “The global refined products market is much tighter, so there’s less wiggle room to squeeze Russia and a lot more room for error.”