Exclusive / Qatar backs new $200M fund from Abu Dhabi’s Shorooq

Abu Dhabi-based alternative asset manager Shorooq has raised $200 million to address what it sees as a gap that has slowed the Gulf’s startup-to-IPO pipeline, drawing Qatar as a backer for the first time.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) joins other sovereign and institutional investors from the GCC and Asia in the new fund, which aims to bring institutional capital to the region’s late-stage and pre-IPO companies, according to a statement seen by Semafor.

“Over the next two to three years, we expect the opportunity set to be strongest in companies that have already proven their economics but now need patient, structured capital to scale and professionalize ahead of public markets,” Mahmoud Adi, founding partner at Shorooq, told Semafor.

Shorooq is eyeing targets in fintech infrastructure, software, AI, and businesses “serving regulated or mission-critical use cases [in the Middle East and North Africa],” Adi said. “These are companies with real revenue, strong margins, and increasing relevance to national and regional priorities.”