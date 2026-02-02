Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Abu Dhabi expands partnership with NBA

Feb 2, 2026, 12:31pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
An NBA game in Abu Dhabi in 2025. Raghed Waked/Reuters.

Abu Dhabi will host an NBA Global Academy for high-school-age players, as part of an expanded partnership with the US professional basketball league. More top-tier preseason games are also promised for the Emirate, which has hosted fixtures since 2022.

The deal highlights how Gulf countries use international sports stars and leagues to both appeal to tourists and encourage their citizens off the couch and onto the field of play: Basketball participation has grown 60% in the UAE in the past four years.

It also echoes the way sovereign wealth is used to attract foreign capital and expertise. In some cases, the connection is even more explicit: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is seeking investors for its LIV golf venture, with Citigroup hired to run the process, Bloomberg reported. LIV launched in 2022 and has signed up star players like Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, but has struggled to win over fans amid hostility from the PGA Tour establishment.

Dominic Dudley
AD